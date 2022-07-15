Is DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Still A Buy After A -5.09% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.82% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the DISH share is $46.31, that puts it down -168.0 from that peak though still a striking 6.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.20. The company’s market capitalization is $8.95B, and the average trade volume was 4.75 million shares over the past three months.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DISH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $17.28 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.09%, and it has moved by -6.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.53, which implies an increase of 55.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, DISH is trading at a discount of -253.01% off the target high and -4.17% off the low.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DISH Network Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares have gone down -51.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.04% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.00% this quarter and then drop -34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.27 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.22 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.43 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then drop by -5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.80%. While earnings are projected to return 25.60% in 2022.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

DISH Network Corporation insiders own 13.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.29%, with the float percentage being 100.31%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 674 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 38.27 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $866.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 25.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $814.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.02 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $227.74 million.