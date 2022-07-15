Is Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Still A Buy After A 11.43% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares were 86.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.89% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the KERN share is $4.02, that puts it down -2133.33 from that peak though still a striking 27.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $6.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.36 million shares over the past three months.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Akerna Corp. (KERN) registered a 21.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.89% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.43%, and it has moved by -52.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.03%. The short interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, KERN is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -733.33% off the low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akerna Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares have gone down -89.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.42% against 6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.00% this quarter and then drop -166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.63 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.89 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.91 million and $5.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.10% and then jump by 34.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.30%. While earnings are projected to return -15.70% in 2022.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp. insiders own 11.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.37%, with the float percentage being 14.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akerna Corp. (KERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.52 million.