Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)

During the recent session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $97.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the ZM share is $404.35, that puts it down -316.21 from that peak though still a striking 18.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $79.03. The company’s market capitalization is $29.28B, and the average trade volume was 5.48 million shares over the past three months.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ZM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $97.15 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.37%, and it has moved by -5.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $126.63, which implies an increase of 23.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $190.00 respectively. As a result, ZM is trading at a discount of -95.57% off the target high and 7.36% off the low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zoom Video Communications Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares have gone down -44.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.44% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.10% this quarter and then drop -35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 141.50%. While earnings are projected to return 99.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.58% per annum.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Zoom Video Communications Inc. insiders own 12.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.02%, with the float percentage being 74.18%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.42 million shares (or 7.45% of all shares), a total value of $3.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.42 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.39 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $792.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.85 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 billion.