Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY)

During the last session, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SGFY share is $29.33, that puts it down -85.28 from that peak though still a striking 32.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.72B, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SGFY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $15.83 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.25%, and it has moved by 41.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.14%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.80, which implies an increase of 30.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, SGFY is trading at a discount of -114.78% off the target high and 11.56% off the low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Signify Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares have gone up 15.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 266.67% against -1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $249.38 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $252.41 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $183.11 million and $184.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.20% and then jump by 36.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 276.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 69.50% per annum.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Signify Health Inc. insiders own 4.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.03%, with the float percentage being 90.26%. New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 139.61 million shares (or 79.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.99 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $381.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.65 million, or about 4.91% of the stock, which is worth about $121.56 million.