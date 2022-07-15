Investing In Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.05% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the EGO share is $12.49, that puts it down -131.3 from that peak though still a striking 2.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) registered a -3.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.05% in intraday trading to $5.40 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.46%, and it has moved by -27.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.82, which implies an increase of 60.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, EGO is trading at a discount of -251.85% off the target high and -29.63% off the low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eldorado Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares have gone down -41.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.36% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.30% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.11 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $266.98 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.50%. While earnings are projected to return -92.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.75% per annum.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Eldorado Gold Corporation insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.45%, with the float percentage being 67.65%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.02 million shares (or 10.83% of all shares), a total value of $224.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.25 million shares, is of Helikon Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $137.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 8.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.71 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $73.43 million.