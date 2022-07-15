If All Goes Well, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Could Shrink By -1306.25% Or More

During the recent session, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s traded shares were 4.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -31.33% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SYN share is $0.57, that puts it down -256.25 from that peak though still a striking -12.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $36.92M, and the average trade volume was 756.37K shares over the past three months.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SYN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) trade information

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) registered a -31.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -31.33% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.30%, and it has moved by 16.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.63, which implies an increase of 90.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.25 respectively. As a result, SYN is trading at a discount of -1306.25% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.90% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.80%. While earnings are projected to return 71.20% in 2022.

SYN Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN)’s Major holders

Synthetic Biologics Inc. insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.14%, with the float percentage being 8.30%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.25 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.53 million.