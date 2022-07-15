How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Given A -132.56% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 9.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $8.48, that puts it down -64.34 from that peak though still a striking 65.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35B, and the average trade volume was 9.56 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $5.16 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.36%, and it has moved by -29.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.20%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.93, which implies an increase of 42.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.90 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of -132.56% off the target high and 5.04% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares have gone up 11.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,916.67% against 24.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $538.71 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.00%. While earnings are projected to return 81.60% in 2022.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.63%, with the float percentage being 89.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 48.58 million shares (or 10.67% of all shares), a total value of $168.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $275.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 20.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.48 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $58.39 million.