How Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -67.03% YTD?

During the last session, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CMRX share is $7.87, that puts it down -271.23 from that peak though still a striking 40.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $198.73M, and the average trade volume was 4.30 million shares over the past three months.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CMRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.92%, and it has moved by 47.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.80%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 73.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, CMRX is trading at a discount of -418.87% off the target high and -135.85% off the low.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chimerix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) shares have gone down -66.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 185.29% against 6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 252.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4,128.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.67 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.44 million and $480k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -191.40% in 2022.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Chimerix Inc. insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.26%, with the float percentage being 69.54%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.58 million shares (or 6.38% of all shares), a total value of $35.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $14.31 million.