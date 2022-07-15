Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)’s Stock Is Down -62.70% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.56% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MOMO share is $12.40, that puts it down -177.4 from that peak though still a striking 11.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $901.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.48 million shares over the past three months.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) registered a -0.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.56% in intraday trading to $4.47 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.48%, and it has moved by -11.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.70%. The short interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 12.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.37 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hello Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares have gone down -46.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.67% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.70% this quarter and then drop -22.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $466.72 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500.94 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $521.65 million and $574.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.50% and then drop by -12.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 140.98%. While earnings are projected to return -254.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.20% per annum.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Hello Group Inc. insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.28%, with the float percentage being 74.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.99 million shares (or 6.95% of all shares), a total value of $63.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.29 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $19.61 million.