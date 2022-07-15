During The Past Six Months, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Shares Took An -48.51% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares were 0.83 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ONON share is $55.87, that puts it down -238.61 from that peak though still a striking 1.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

On Holding AG (ONON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ONON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

On Holding AG (ONON) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.24% in intraday trading to $16.50 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.62%, and it has moved by -13.18% in 30 days. The short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 14.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.74, which implies an increase of 42.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $45.67 respectively. As a result, ONON is trading at a discount of -176.79% off the target high and 3.03% off the low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that On Holding AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. On Holding AG (ONON) shares have gone down -48.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 3.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -555.80% in 2022.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders own 37.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.19%, with the float percentage being 54.92%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.97 million shares (or 5.77% of all shares), a total value of $603.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.63 million shares, is of Bond Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $142.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of On Holding AG (ONON) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $45.31 million.