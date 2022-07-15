Does First Solar Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.93% or -$7.76. The 52-week high for the FSLR share is $123.12, that puts it down -94.56 from that peak though still a striking 5.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.60. The company’s market capitalization is $7.38B, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. FSLR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) registered a -10.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.93% in intraday trading to $63.28 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.57%, and it has moved by 12.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.82, which implies an increase of 20.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, FSLR is trading at a discount of -89.63% off the target high and 16.25% off the low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Solar Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares have gone down -15.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.47% against 22.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.70% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600.15 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $691.66 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.30%. While earnings are projected to return 17.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.92% per annum.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc. insiders own 11.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.70%, with the float percentage being 92.81%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 735 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.23 million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $793.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $237.07 million.