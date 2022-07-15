Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Is Up 13.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -20.41% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.81% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CRON share is $7.76, that puts it down -161.28 from that peak though still a striking 13.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. CRON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) registered a -4.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.81% in intraday trading to $2.97 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.32%, and it has moved by 20.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.32%. The short interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 13.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.13, which implies an increase of 28.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.96 and $8.45 respectively. As a result, CRON is trading at a discount of -184.51% off the target high and 0.34% off the low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cronos Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares have gone down -23.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.57% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -133.30% this quarter and then drop -128.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.87 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.87 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.62 million and $20.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 78.40% and then jump by 51.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -418.00% in 2022.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Cronos Group Inc. insiders own 47.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.33%, with the float percentage being 30.94%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.4 million shares (or 3.02% of all shares), a total value of $33.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.33 million shares, is of Chescapmanager LLC’s that is approximately 2.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $7.29 million.