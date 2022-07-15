Could Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the ERF share is $18.58, that puts it down -58.67 from that peak though still a striking 59.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ERF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $11.71 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.44%, and it has moved by -30.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.69%. The short interest in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.96, which implies an increase of 41.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.62 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, ERF is trading at a discount of -122.03% off the target high and -24.85% off the low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enerplus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares have gone up 3.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 222.68% against 23.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 444.40% this quarter and then jump 114.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 129.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.22% per annum.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enerplus Corporation is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Enerplus Corporation insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.95%, with the float percentage being 57.14%. Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.04 million shares (or 5.39% of all shares), a total value of $138.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 million shares, is of Ninepoint Partners LP’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $120.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $19.09 million.