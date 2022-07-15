Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR): Is It Possible To Be Down -56.13% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s traded shares were 13.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.00% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the CLVR share is $12.40, that puts it down -811.76 from that peak though still a striking 33.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $52.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 595.54K shares over the past three months.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) registered a 36.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.00% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.04%, and it has moved by 38.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.13%. The short interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is 1.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.70, which implies an increase of 49.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CLVR is trading at a discount of -194.12% off the target high and -2.94% off the low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.22 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.42 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 46.70% in 2022.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.40%, with the float percentage being 22.78%. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $9.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.56 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 5.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $0.65 million.