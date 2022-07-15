Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Given A -65.71% drop From High?

During the last session, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SRG share is $17.25, that puts it down -65.71 from that peak though still a striking 52.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.90. The company’s market capitalization is $252.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.21 million shares over the past three months.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.16% in intraday trading to $10.41 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 71.22%, and it has moved by 62.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.06%. The short interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is 7.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 34.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SRG is trading at a discount of -53.7% off the target high and -53.7% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2022.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Seritage Growth Properties insiders own 17.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.24%, with the float percentage being 68.22%. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.83 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $64.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 1.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $16.77 million.