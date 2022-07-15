Can Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 34.18% YTD?

During the recent session, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $103.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.26% or $2.28. The 52-week high for the VLO share is $146.80, that puts it down -42.44 from that peak though still a striking 42.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.85. The company’s market capitalization is $40.86B, and the average trade volume was 5.92 million shares over the past three months.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $103.06 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.23%, and it has moved by -23.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.93%.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Valero Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares have gone up 20.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 612.81% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 891.70% this quarter and then jump 204.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.63 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.57 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.30%. While earnings are projected to return 164.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 51.37% per annum.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Valero Energy Corporation is 3.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.66%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Valero Energy Corporation insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.58%, with the float percentage being 82.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,498 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.46 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $3.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select owns about 12.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $997.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.61 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $872.3 million.