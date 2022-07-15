Can NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -68.11% YTD?

During the last session, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s traded shares were 1.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.96% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the NEXI share is $18.78, that puts it down -1177.55 from that peak though still a striking 2.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $33.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 170.53K shares over the past three months.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NEXI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) registered a -6.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.96% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.00%, and it has moved by -19.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.91%. The short interest in NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NexImmune Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares have gone down -64.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.18% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 6.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -65.20% in 2022.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

NexImmune Inc. insiders own 33.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.68%, with the float percentage being 67.47%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $8.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 5.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2.2 million.