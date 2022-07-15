Boom Or Bust: Where Does Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the LU share is $9.59, that puts it down -98.96 from that peak though still a striking 15.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $11.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.54 million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.13% in intraday trading to $4.82 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.54%, and it has moved by -17.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.28%. The short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 19.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lufax Holding Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares have gone down -8.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.73% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.70% this quarter and then jump 3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.38 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.55 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.79%, with the float percentage being 15.88%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 56.47 million shares (or 2.47% of all shares), a total value of $277.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.38 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $158.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 39.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.94 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $92.98 million.