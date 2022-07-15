Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) Has Dropped -73.05% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s traded shares were 1.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BIOR share is $6.20, that puts it down -773.24 from that peak though still a striking 21.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $130.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BIOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.74%, and it has moved by 17.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 85.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, BIOR is trading at a discount of -745.07% off the target high and -463.38% off the low.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biora Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) shares have gone down -61.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.79% against 1.20.

While earnings are projected to return 51.50% in 2022.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders