A Quick Glance At Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock: It Is up 23.57% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -78.83 Percent

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 9.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $368.90, that puts it down -590.57 from that peak though still a striking 23.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.83. The company’s market capitalization is $11.30B, and the average trade volume was 13.89 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. COIN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $53.42 this Thursday, 07/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.03%, and it has moved by 2.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.77%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $106.05, which implies an increase of 49.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $290.00 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of -442.87% off the target high and 21.38% off the low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares have gone down -77.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -158.34% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -97.70% this quarter and then drop -101.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -92.30% in 2022.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 1.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.60%, with the float percentage being 47.47%. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,019 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $946.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $699.06 million.