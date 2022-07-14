Will AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $149.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$2.39. The 52-week high for the ABBV share is $175.91, that puts it down -17.46 from that peak though still a striking 29.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $105.56. The company’s market capitalization is $267.37B, and the average trade volume was 6.86 million shares over the past three months.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ABBV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.43.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.57% in intraday trading to $149.76 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.25%, and it has moved by 6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $163.86, which implies an increase of 8.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, ABBV is trading at a discount of -33.55% off the target high and 9.86% off the low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbbVie Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares have gone up 11.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.24% against 5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.30% this quarter and then jump 10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.62 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.31 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 137.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.30% per annum.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AbbVie Inc. is 5.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.27%.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

AbbVie Inc. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.27%, with the float percentage being 70.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,733 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 146.31 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $19.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 129.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 50.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.8 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.44 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $5.07 billion.