Why Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$1.9. The 52-week high for the CTVA share is $64.03, that puts it down -27.88 from that peak though still a striking 18.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.60. The company’s market capitalization is $37.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CTVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.66% in intraday trading to $50.07 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.13%, and it has moved by -10.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.72%. The short interest in Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is 5.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.45, which implies an increase of 21.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, CTVA is trading at a discount of -43.8% off the target high and 0.14% off the low.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corteva Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares have gone up 9.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.60% against 12.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.00% this quarter and then drop -7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.11 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.52 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.33 billion and $2.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.50% and then jump by 24.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.80%. While earnings are projected to return 149.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.55% per annum.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corteva Inc. is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Corteva Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.56%, with the float percentage being 82.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,544 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 80.76 million shares (or 11.16% of all shares), a total value of $4.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corteva Inc. (CTVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.5 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $833.68 million.