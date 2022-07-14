Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 1.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the UP share is $15.00, that puts it down -631.71 from that peak though still a striking 11.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $533.29M, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. UP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $2.05 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.44%, and it has moved by -5.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.34, which implies an increase of 61.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.40 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, UP is trading at a discount of -290.24% off the target high and -17.07% off the low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheels Up Experience Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares have gone down -48.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.62% against 2.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $310.85 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300.85 million by the end of Mar 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Wheels Up Experience Inc. insiders own 8.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.07%, with the float percentage being 63.73%. Delta Air Lines Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52.0 million shares (or 21.29% of all shares), a total value of $241.28 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 7.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.82 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $22.21 million.