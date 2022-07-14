Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Fall -1.56% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -18.36%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.88% or -$1.71. The 52-week high for the WPM share is $51.90, that puts it down -55.67 from that peak though still a striking -1.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.86. The company’s market capitalization is $15.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 million shares over the past three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) registered a -4.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.88% in intraday trading to $33.34 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.49%, and it has moved by -17.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.64%. The short interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is 8.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares have gone down -10.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.16% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.10% this quarter and then jump 2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $307.24 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $331.73 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.90%. While earnings are projected to return 48.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.58%, with the float percentage being 65.84%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 876 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.49 million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $965.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.81 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $850.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 20.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $864.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.53 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $323.39 million.