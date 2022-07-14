What Will Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Be Like After It Drops -30.55% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the AM share is $11.71, that puts it down -30.55 from that peak though still a striking 6.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.42. The company’s market capitalization is $4.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.89 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.61% in intraday trading to $8.97 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.37%, and it has moved by -14.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.81%. The short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 8.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Midstream Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares have gone down -9.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.35% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $237.91 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $243.7 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.60%. While earnings are projected to return 368.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.20% per annum.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders own 32.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.62%, with the float percentage being 79.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 404 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32.92 million shares (or 6.88% of all shares), a total value of $297.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $282.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 20.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $187.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.3 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $83.99 million.