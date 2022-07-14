What To Expect Going Ahead For General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Given Its -2.59 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the recent session, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.59% or -$1.61. The 52-week high for the GE share is $116.17, that puts it down -92.33 from that peak though still a striking 0.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.93. The company’s market capitalization is $67.98B, and the average trade volume was 7.11 million shares over the past three months.

General Electric Company (GE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

General Electric Company (GE) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $60.40 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by -12.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.60, which implies an increase of 34.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, GE is trading at a discount of -98.68% off the target high and -19.21% off the low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Electric Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Electric Company (GE) shares have gone down -37.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.55% against 10.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.92 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.43 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.28 billion and $19.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.00% and then jump by 0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90%. While earnings are projected to return -159.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 54.10% per annum.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Electric Company is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.10%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

General Electric Company insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.85%, with the float percentage being 69.02%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,976 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 115.49 million shares (or 10.49% of all shares), a total value of $10.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Electric Company (GE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.95 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.14 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.38 billion.