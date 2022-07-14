What To Expect As Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Delivers An -76.77% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares were 10.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.87% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the SISI share is $14.69, that puts it down -1075.2 from that peak though still a striking 28.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $10.63M, and the average trade volume was 18.37K shares over the past three months.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Shineco Inc. (SISI) registered a 26.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.87% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.44%, and it has moved by -26.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.31%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.60%. While earnings are projected to return -88.70% in 2022.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc. insiders own 24.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.33%, with the float percentage being 1.76%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 1.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.93 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shineco Inc. (SISI) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3572.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12930.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1600.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $5552.0.