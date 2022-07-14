We Just Learned Something New About Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) This Week With Its 3.32% Gain

During the last session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 4.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $157.18, that puts it down -291.97 from that peak though still a striking 31.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.38. The company’s market capitalization is $6.53B, and the average trade volume was 8.50 million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $40.10 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.32%, and it has moved by 26.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.00%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teladoc Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares have gone down -51.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3,146.62% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.60% this quarter and then drop -3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $586.81 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $618.38 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30%. While earnings are projected to return 49.00% in 2022.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc. insiders own 1.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.13%, with the float percentage being 85.30%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,027 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.47 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $871.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $318.13 million.