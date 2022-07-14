We Just Learned Something New About Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) This Week With Its 6.69% Gain

During the last session, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.00% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the NOVN share is $10.58, that puts it down -314.9 from that peak though still a striking 15.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $48.40M, and the average trade volume was 112.54K shares over the past three months.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NOVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) trade information

Novan Inc. (NOVN) registered a 2.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.00% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.69%, and it has moved by -0.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.50, which implies an increase of 90.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, NOVN is trading at a discount of -1468.63% off the target high and -370.59% off the low.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novan Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novan Inc. (NOVN) shares have gone down -35.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.86% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 419.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.35 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.52 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $819k and $840k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.80% and then jump by 557.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.50%. While earnings are projected to return 41.30% in 2022.

NOVN Dividends

Novan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s Major holders

Novan Inc. insiders own 5.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.81%, with the float percentage being 14.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 4.08% of all shares), a total value of $3.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novan Inc. (NOVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.