Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the VET share is $25.41, that puts it down -30.91 from that peak though still a striking 71.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $4.18B, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VET has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $19.41 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.07%, and it has moved by -16.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.53%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.90, which implies an increase of 35.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.21 and $41.32 respectively. As a result, VET is trading at a discount of -112.88% off the target high and 11.33% off the low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vermilion Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares have gone up 38.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 184.52% against 24.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then jump 395.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $514.02 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $664.84 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $329.02 million and $414.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.20% and then jump by 60.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.70%. While earnings are projected to return 172.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.91% per annum.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vermilion Energy Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Vermilion Energy Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.01%, with the float percentage being 31.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.9 million shares (or 3.01% of all shares), a total value of $61.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 1.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $21.09 million.