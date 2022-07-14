Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX): Can A Stock That’s Down -51.52% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.61% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the UBX share is $4.40, that puts it down -519.72 from that peak though still a striking 22.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $48.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 358.24K shares over the past three months.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) registered a 13.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.61% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.62%, and it has moved by 4.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.82%. The short interest in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 90.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, UBX is trading at a discount of -1590.14% off the target high and -322.54% off the low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unity Biotechnology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares have gone down -53.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.92% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.40%. While earnings are projected to return 41.00% in 2022.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Unity Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 5.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.74%, with the float percentage being 41.88%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 4.49% of all shares), a total value of $4.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.11 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.97 million.