The Time Is Right To Purchase Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN)

During the recent session, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares were 15.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.80% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the CLNN share is $13.69, that puts it down -293.39 from that peak though still a striking 44.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.93. The company’s market capitalization is $177.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 273.05K shares over the past three months.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CLNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Clene Inc. (CLNN) registered a 20.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.80% in intraday trading to $3.48 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.09%, and it has moved by -30.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.79%. The short interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) is 3.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 33.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CLNN is trading at a discount of -618.39% off the target high and -158.62% off the low.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clene Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares have gone down -21.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.67% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -280.00% this quarter and then drop -142.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60k and $110k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 100.00% and then jump by 9.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 85.60% in 2022.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Clene Inc. insiders own 67.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.93%, with the float percentage being 30.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.13 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $4.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 million.