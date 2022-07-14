The $21.39 Value Of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 7.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.19% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $33.29, that puts it down -55.63 from that peak though still a striking 62.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average trade volume was 7.04 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.44.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a 4.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.19% in intraday trading to $21.39 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.02%, and it has moved by -17.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 28.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a discount of -68.3% off the target high and -12.2% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up 89.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 37.33% against 38.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,328.60% this quarter and then jump 939.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 115.80% in 2022.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.99%, with the float percentage being 78.82%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 17.98% of all shares), a total value of $260.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.5 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $105.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 9.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $29.16 million.