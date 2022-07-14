SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares were 1.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.80% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SPWR share is $34.61, that puts it down -111.81 from that peak though still a striking 21.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.65B, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) registered a 0.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.80% in intraday trading to $16.34 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.14%, and it has moved by -9.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.75%.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SunPower Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares have gone down -16.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 414.29% against 22.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350.28 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $363.41 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $305.14 million and $308.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 17.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.80%. While earnings are projected to return -107.00% in 2022.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

SunPower Corporation insiders own 53.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.89%, with the float percentage being 81.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.79 million shares (or 7.36% of all shares), a total value of $274.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $174.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $51.24 million.