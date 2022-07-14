Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 12.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $179.47, that puts it down -483.45 from that peak though still a striking 37.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.25. The company’s market capitalization is $27.39B, and the average trade volume was 20.62 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RIVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.45.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $30.76 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.71%, and it has moved by 8.46% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.13, which implies an increase of 42.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $108.00 respectively. As a result, RIVN is trading at a discount of -251.11% off the target high and 21.98% off the low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares have gone down -62.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.77% against 10.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,431.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $338.9 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $634.08 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 58.30% in 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders own 16.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.82%, with the float percentage being 79.19%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 640 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 162.08 million shares (or 18.16% of all shares), a total value of $16.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 158.36 million shares, is of Amazon.com, Inc.’s that is approximately 17.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 14.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $967.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.52 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $373.24 million.