Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) At $17.74 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.11% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the PAAS share is $30.53, that puts it down -72.1 from that peak though still a striking -1.8% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) registered a -5.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.11% in intraday trading to $17.74 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by -20.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.96%. The short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is 6.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.09, which implies an increase of 39.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, PAAS is trading at a discount of -102.93% off the target high and -29.65% off the low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pan American Silver Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares have gone down -18.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.49% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then drop -24.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $475.97 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $491.63 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $392.94 million and $430.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.10% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.70%. While earnings are projected to return -45.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.14% per annum.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pan American Silver Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.39%, with the float percentage being 53.45%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 512 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.4 million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $393.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $117.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 11.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.21 million, or about 4.37% of the stock, which is worth about $161.51 million.