One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)

During the last session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.50% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CANO share is $15.58, that puts it down -197.33 from that peak though still a striking 27.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.74 million shares over the past three months.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CANO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) registered a -3.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.50% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.93%, and it has moved by 0.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.10%. The short interest in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is 23.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.90, which implies an increase of 47.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, CANO is trading at a discount of -205.34% off the target high and 23.66% off the low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cano Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cano Health Inc. (CANO) shares have gone down -30.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.87% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then jump 88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $704.46 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $707.65 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 75.20% in 2022.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Cano Health Inc. insiders own 18.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.77%, with the float percentage being 103.05%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.99 million shares (or 15.88% of all shares), a total value of $293.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $108.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.31 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $30.72 million.