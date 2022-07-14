Now Is A Good Time To Buy Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG)

During the recent session, Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s traded shares were 6.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.82% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SNTG share is $42.50, that puts it down -6867.21 from that peak though still a striking 26.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $7.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 114.71K shares over the past three months.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) registered a 7.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.82% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.03%, and it has moved by -17.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.46%. The short interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) is 62100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Sentage Holdings Inc. insiders own 62.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.71%, with the float percentage being 1.89%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 45486.0 shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $55947.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31034.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $38171.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1732.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1615.0 market value.