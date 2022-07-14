NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.61% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the NN share is $15.32, that puts it down -533.06 from that peak though still a striking 23.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.85. The company’s market capitalization is $231.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

NextNav Inc. (NN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

NextNav Inc. (NN) registered a 6.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.61% in intraday trading to $2.42 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.56%, and it has moved by 3.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.97%. The short interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.75, which implies an increase of 83.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.25 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, NN is trading at a discount of -519.83% off the target high and -488.84% off the low.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextNav Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextNav Inc. (NN) shares have gone down -72.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.40% against 12.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $810k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 7.10% in 2022.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

NextNav Inc. insiders own 22.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.80%, with the float percentage being 84.56%. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.18 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $124.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.71 million shares, is of Fleming, James B, Jr.’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextNav Inc. (NN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $2.42 million.