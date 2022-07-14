Is The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the KR share is $62.78, that puts it down -33.57 from that peak though still a striking 19.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.92. The company’s market capitalization is $34.83B, and the average trade volume was 6.37 million shares over the past three months.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

The Kroger Co. (KR) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $47.00 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.16%, and it has moved by -6.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.00, which implies an increase of 14.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, KR is trading at a discount of -59.57% off the target high and 12.77% off the low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Kroger Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Kroger Co. (KR) shares have gone down -2.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.25% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.40% this quarter and then jump 1.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.68 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.97 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.20%. While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.89% per annum.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Kroger Co. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.97%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The Kroger Co. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.82%, with the float percentage being 83.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,449 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 78.98 million shares (or 10.95% of all shares), a total value of $3.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $861.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.12 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $684.36 million.