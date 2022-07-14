Is Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Still A Buy After A -2.82% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SLI share is $12.92, that puts it down -212.08 from that peak though still a striking 8.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $906.74M, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $4.14 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.82%, and it has moved by -21.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 71.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SLI is trading at a discount of -286.47% off the target high and -214.01% off the low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Standard Lithium Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares have gone down -47.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.75% against 16.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00%. While earnings are projected to return -95.10% in 2022.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Standard Lithium Ltd. insiders own 4.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.19%, with the float percentage being 21.20%. Koch Industries, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.48 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $132.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.52 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 3.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF owns about 4.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.91 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $20.64 million.