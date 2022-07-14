Is Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s traded shares were 2.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.31% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the IOT share is $31.41, that puts it down -120.11 from that peak though still a striking 38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.72. The company’s market capitalization is $6.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Samsara Inc. (IOT) registered a 5.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.31% in intraday trading to $14.27 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.68%, and it has moved by 30.08% in 30 days. The short interest in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) is 6.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 20.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, IOT is trading at a discount of -47.16% off the target high and -5.12% off the low.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Samsara Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Samsara Inc. (IOT) shares have gone down -37.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against 3.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.49 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $136.67 million by the end of Jul 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -67.20% in 2022.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 13 and August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Samsara Inc. insiders own 4.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.39%, with the float percentage being 70.38%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 47.43 million shares (or 59.18% of all shares), a total value of $759.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.78 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $190.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Samsara Inc. (IOT) shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that AB Discovery Growth Fund owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $22.61 million.