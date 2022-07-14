Is Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) On Track To Post A -584.93% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LTRPA share is $4.34, that puts it down -494.52 from that peak though still a striking 4.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $85.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.39K shares over the past three months.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LTRPA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) registered a -3.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.48% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.58%, and it has moved by -28.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.12%. The short interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is 2.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 85.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, LTRPA is trading at a discount of -584.93% off the target high and -584.93% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.80%. While earnings are projected to return 50.80% in 2022.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.83%, with the float percentage being 66.09%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $13.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $3.88 million.