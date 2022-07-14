Is CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) Still A Buy After A -0.17% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $73.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$1.26. The 52-week high for the CBRE share is $111.00, that puts it down -50.04 from that peak though still a striking 8.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.68. The company’s market capitalization is $24.65B, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CBRE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.42.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) trade information

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $73.98 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.17%, and it has moved by 2.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.57, which implies an increase of 28.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $93.00 and $122.00 respectively. As a result, CBRE is trading at a discount of -64.91% off the target high and -25.71% off the low.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CBRE Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) shares have gone down -27.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.48% against -9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.40% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.79 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.13 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.46 billion and $6.8 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.70% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.10%. While earnings are projected to return 143.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

CBRE Dividends

CBRE Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s Major holders

CBRE Group Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.98%, with the float percentage being 99.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52.32 million shares (or 16.01% of all shares), a total value of $5.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.93 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 16.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.03 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $980.35 million.