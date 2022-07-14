Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Stock Dropped -2.84% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.84% or -$3.34. The 52-week high for the ILPT share is $28.66, that puts it down -168.1 from that peak though still a striking -21.89% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.03. The company’s market capitalization is $927.38M, and the average trade volume was 614.21K shares over the past three months.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) trade information

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) registered a -23.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.84% in intraday trading to $10.69 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.41%, and it has moved by -2.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.22%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares have gone down -44.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.81% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -134.50% this quarter and then drop -60.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.54 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.66 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.50%. While earnings are projected to return 45.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.80% per annum.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.88%, with the float percentage being 89.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 343 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.01 million shares (or 18.36% of all shares), a total value of $272.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $261.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 4.77% of the stock, which is worth about $71.49 million.