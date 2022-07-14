How Will Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Look After It Drops -690.56% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s traded shares were 2.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.75% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the LITM share is $18.42, that puts it down -690.56 from that peak though still a striking 4.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $39.00M, and the average trade volume was 398.55K shares over the past three months.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) registered a 1.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.75% in intraday trading to $2.33 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -49.13% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 84.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, LITM is trading at a discount of -543.78% off the target high and -543.78% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -203.20% in 2022.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. insiders own 65.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.99%, with the float percentage being 5.84%. Arosa Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.74% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Murchinson Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4113.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25953.0 market value.