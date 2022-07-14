How Will SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Look After It Drops -229.96% From Its Highs?

During the last session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares were 3.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the S share is $78.53, that puts it down -229.96 from that peak though still a striking 21.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.64. The company’s market capitalization is $6.49B, and the average trade volume was 4.06 million shares over the past three months.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

SentinelOne Inc. (S) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $23.80 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by 5.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SentinelOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares have gone down -48.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.36% against 8.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 81.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.64 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.86 million by the end of Jul 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -239.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.30% per annum.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc. insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.53%, with the float percentage being 83.16%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34.44 million shares (or 18.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.71 million shares, is of Third Point, LLC’s that is approximately 14.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.35 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 7.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $300.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.35 million, or about 3.42% of the stock, which is worth about $320.55 million.