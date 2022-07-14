How Will Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Look After It Drops -64.72% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.85% or -$4.42. The 52-week high for the NTR share is $117.25, that puts it down -64.72 from that peak though still a striking 19.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.08. The company’s market capitalization is $54.29B, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NTR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.94.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) registered a -5.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.85% in intraday trading to $71.18 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by -12.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.55, which implies an increase of 39.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67.00 and $137.00 respectively. As a result, NTR is trading at a discount of -92.47% off the target high and 5.87% off the low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutrien Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares have gone up 10.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 176.24% against -48.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 185.60% this quarter and then jump 239.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.95 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.98 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 585.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.00% per annum.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nutrien Ltd. is 2.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.15%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Nutrien Ltd. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.89%, with the float percentage being 67.95%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,085 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 30.93 million shares (or 5.60% of all shares), a total value of $2.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.75 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.49 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 11.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $835.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.42 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $517.93 million.