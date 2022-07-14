How The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -24.15% YTD?

During the recent session, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $278.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.15% or -$12.03. The 52-week high for the GS share is $426.16, that puts it down -53.23 from that peak though still a striking -0.01% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $278.15. The company’s market capitalization is $100.37B, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) trade information

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) registered a -4.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.15% in intraday trading to $278.12 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.23%, and it has moved by 1.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $391.96, which implies an increase of 29.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $321.00 and $505.00 respectively. As a result, GS is trading at a discount of -81.58% off the target high and -15.42% off the low.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) shares have gone down -27.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.53% against -2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.20% this quarter and then drop -35.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.98 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.9 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.39 billion and $11.67 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.10% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.60%. While earnings are projected to return 140.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.91% per annum.

GS Dividends

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 8.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.69%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s Major holders

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.64%, with the float percentage being 72.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,385 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.13 million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $10.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.17 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2.74 billion.