HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Has Dropped -73.03% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.90% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the HIVE share is $28.00, that puts it down -772.27 from that peak though still a striking 12.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $342.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. HIVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) registered a 1.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.90% in intraday trading to $3.21 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by -5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.03%. The short interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 18.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. insiders own 10.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.62%, with the float percentage being 9.62%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.46 million shares (or 3.03% of all shares), a total value of $32.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.05 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 16.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $5.15 million.